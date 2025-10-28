MMA Global rebrands as Marketing + Media Alliance

MMA Global announced its rebranding as the Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA), signalling a decisive shift from “association” to alliance - a community led by CMOs and supported by the entire ecosystem to advance marketers’ ability to create value. The repositioning highlights MMA’s evolution into a global platform that brings marketing leaders together to address key industry challenges through research, experimentation, and practical insights.
“MMA is the foremost global community for CMOs, directed by CMOs, but supported by the whole marketing industry," said Moneka Khurana, Country Head & Board Member, MMA Global India. She added that "the repositioning signals a foundational commitment to advance marketers' ability to create value by uniting CMOs worldwide to shape the future of marketing, brands and business. It is the only association that brings the ecosystem together to address CMOs’ and marketing's greatest unanswered questions and unlock its biggest opportunities. An alliance which pushes marketing to deliver proven, enterprise-level impact. We believe that the work we do, if implemented, can help member companies and marketers raise their market valuations.
The evolution to the Marketing + Media Alliance comes with a sharpened purpose and mission, a new brand architecture and identity system, and clearer language that places marketers at the centre, media in the mix, and the alliance at work - moving the industry forward with proof, not platitudes.
“This is why alliance matters. Our Think Tanks and Labs give CMOs a place to test, validate and scale what truly moves the needle - from AI and attribution to org design and customer experience. The Alliance is where India’s marketing breakthroughs will be built,” remarked Khurana.
MMA operates across multi-year Think Tanks - MATT (Measurement & Attribution), MOSTT (Marketing Org Strategy), ALTT (AI Leadership), and DATT (Data & Customer Experience) - that have invested millions of dollars to redefine what works in marketing. These initiatives have delivered long-term brand impact measurement methods, breakthrough growth frameworks, AI-driven personalisation experiments with material performance lifts, and models that link marketing activity to enterprise value.
In India, it is powering these frameworks with MMA board and members and bringing them to India and tackling marketing’s most challenging unanswered questions and translating findings into applied practices.
The new MMA design language is developed with Lafayette American, the new identity evolves - not erases - MMA’s heritage. Its forward-leaning forms, confident black and aspirational gold, embody progress in motion: even when static, the mark feels like it’s moving forward - just like the Alliance itself.
“If you’re building work that could reset how marketers create value, bring it to the Alliance,” added Khurana. “We’ll validate it in the Labs, translate it into operating playbooks, and scale it with the CMO community. The Alliance is where India’s next era of marketing advantage gets engineered,” she concluded.