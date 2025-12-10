MMTC-PAMP names Gaurav Nijhawan as Head of Marketing

MMTC-PAMP, the gold and silver refiner, has appointed Gaurav Nijhawan as its new Head of Marketing.
In his new role, Nijhawan will oversee the company’s integrated marketing operations, spanning brand building, communications, customer experience, new product development and growth initiatives across both physical and digital channels, including retail stores.
Announcing the appointment, Samit Guha, Managing Director and CEO of MMTC-PAMP, said Nijhawan’s experience would strengthen the organisation’s marketing vision. “I am pleased to welcome Gaurav as the Head of Marketing at MMTC-PAMP. He is a seasoned marketing professional who brings a wealth of experience with him. During his career, he has successfully led complex integrated marketing campaigns and has demonstrated success in scaling digital-first brands. We are confident that his leadership will add significant value to our organisation,” Guha said.
Nijhawan joins the company with more than 15 years of experience across the fintech, BFSI, FMCG, consulting and technology sectors. His previous stints include roles at IndusInd Bank, Stashfin, Citi, Carlsberg and Ernst & Young.
Expressing enthusiasm about his new mandate, Nijhawan said, “I am thrilled to join MMTC-PAMP, a brand that has set benchmarks in purity, trust, and craftsmanship. As we continue shaping an iconic brand, I look forward to strengthening our culture of excellence, enhancing our brand-building efforts, and crafting compelling storytelling that unlocks new opportunities for growth and deeper consumer engagement.”
He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering and an MBA from the Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA).