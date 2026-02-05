Mobavenue AI Tech expands operations to Latin American markets

Mobavenue AI Tech Limited has expanded its operations to Latin America through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mobavenue Global Holdings Ltd., marking its entry into the region as part of its international expansion.
Its initial focus will be on Brazil, Chile and Argentina, citing rising digital adoption and increased use of AI in advertising and consumer engagement across these markets. The agency plans to deploy its AI-based platforms across areas such as customer acquisition, engagement, monetisation and retention.
Latin America has seen rapid growth in digital activity, driven by mobile-first internet use, expanding e-commerce and greater reliance on performance-based digital advertising. These trends make the region strategically important for its advertising and marketing platforms.
The agency is adopting a platform-led and asset-light model in the region, combining its technology with local partnerships. It aims to work with advertisers, brands and digital businesses on performance marketing, programmatic media and consumer growth across key digital sectors.
The expansion is expected to contribute to the agency’s medium- and long-term growth by diversifying revenue sources, extending existing AI use cases to new markets and increasing its presence in emerging digital economies.
Speaking on the expansion, Ishank Joshi, MD & CEO of Mobavenue AI Tech Limited, said, “Our entry into Latin America marks an important step in Mobavenue’s global growth journey. Markets such as Brazil, Chile, and Argentina are seeing strong momentum across digital adoption and AI-led consumer engagement, making them a natural extension for our platform-led approach. We see an opportunity to bring our outcome driven, AI-enabled technology platforms to advertisers and digital businesses in the region as they look to scale efficiently across increasingly digital-first consumer ecosystems.”