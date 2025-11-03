Mobavenue appoints Ben John to its advisory board

Mobavenue, a global AI-powered adtech and consumer growth company, has announced the appointment of Ben John, Vice President of Engineering, Microsoft AI, to its Advisory Board.
John is expected to serve as a strategic advisor, strengthening industry connections, guiding the company in accelerating AI-led innovation and deep-tech architecture, and advising on go-to-market initiatives to scale its global presence.
John, with over two decades of experience at Microsoft, heads the AI CoPilot data platform, focusing on building personalised AI experiences for both consumers and enterprise partners.
Before joining Microsoft, John served as Chief Technology Officer at AppNexus, where he led its merger with AT&T in 2018 and later co-founded Xandr. He was involved in Xandr’s sale to Microsoft in 2022 and in integrating Microsoft Ads with Xandr, as well as contributing to the Microsoft-Netflix advertising partnership.
He is also the founder of the Invest to Impact Network Foundation (ITOI), a non-profit organisation that applies technology to drive social impact.
Commenting on his appointment, Ben John said, “I am truly excited to join Mobavenue’s Advisory Board. What drew me here is their clarity of vision and the speed at which they are turning ideas into impact. For me, technology has always been about solving real problems and empowering people, and that is exactly what the company is doing with AI and data at scale. Their mission resonates deeply with my own belief in building solutions that matter and make a difference. I look forward to supporting their journey, sharing my experience, and walking alongside the team as they grow from India to the world.”
Commenting on John's appointment, Ishank Joshi, MD and CEO, Mobavenue, said, “We are honoured to have Ben join us. For a leader of his caliber, who has shaped global AI and AdTech ecosystems, to choose us is a powerful validation of our vision, capabilities, and potential. His deep expertise and global perspective will be invaluable as we expand our innovation pipeline, attract global partnerships, and accelerate our impact across international markets.”