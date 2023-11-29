Mohit Bhatia joins JioCinema as Director -Ad Sales, Sports

Mohit Bhatia has joined Viacom18 as Director - Ad Sales at JioCinema - Sports. He announced the appointment on his LinkedIn.
Bhatia has worked as a regional sales manager at Alchemy Group, where he handled Jio OTT and local ad sales for North India Markets. Prior to Viacom18, Bhatia served as a client partner lead for ad sales at Snapchat in Httpool India.
With a specialisation in ad sales in digital and TV, he has also worked with organizations such as Dailyhunt, Epic Channel India, Disney Star, Times Internet, and Indiabulls Ventures.