Moloco launches AI-powered re-engagement tools

Moloco has announced the global release of its latest AI-driven re-engagement models, aimed at improving return on ad spend (ROAS) and lowering cost per acquisition (CPA) for app marketers. 

The release comes amid growing industry focus on re-engagement strategies, as marketers shift priorities from user acquisition (UA) to maximising lifetime value (LTV). According to Moloco, re-engagement conversions are growing ten times faster than new user acquisition, with campaigns proving to be five times more cost-effective.

The new models incorporate a range of enhancements, including:

  • Shorter learning periods for faster campaign optimisation

  • Improved targeting to identify and re-engage high-intent lapsed users

  • Support for multiple campaign goals, from top-of-funnel awareness to deep-funnel conversions such as app opens, purchases, and CPA targets

“We’re seeing meaningful performance gains with our latest re-engagement model updates. Moloco’s top five gaming partners, for example, are now investing 3x more in re-engagement than others—and for good reason. With stronger ROAS and lower CPAs, they’re achieving greater returns with less investment. These results show how our smarter targeting and faster-learning models are making a real impact,” said Jean-Luc Nahon, Head of Product Management for Moloco Ads.

Moloco’s unified platform allows marketers to run both UA and re-engagement campaigns, offering full-funnel support:

  • Top-of-funnel: Reaching churned or dormant users

  • Middle-of-funnel: Driving reactivation and engagement

  • Bottom-of-funnel: Supporting monetisation, purchases, and long-term retention

Moloco’s latest product update underscores the increasing strategic role of re-engagement in app marketing, with growing emphasis on efficiency, retention, and revenue generation at every stage of the user journey.

