Momentus Digital launches AI-driven advertising management platform

Momentus Digital has launched MoAI, an AI-powered platform designed to help brands manage and optimise digital advertising across Google Ads, Meta and other demand-side platforms.
The platform includes an AI assistant called AI Buddy, which offers workflow-based guidance, identifies optimisation opportunities and provides recommendations. The assistant can execute approved actions directly on Google and Meta.
MoAI also features Creative Fusion, a tool that generates, resizes and localises creative assets in multiple languages and now supports AI-based video creation. Another feature, Creative Insight Pulse, analyses images and videos to identify elements linked to stronger ad performance.
The platform uses conversational tools that allow marketers to define custom workflows, review top-performing ads and track refinements for compliance.
Commenting on the platform launch, Arooshi Dharamdasani, CEO, Momentus Digital, said, “With marketing shifting toward creative-first delivery, as seen with Meta’s Andromeda update, MoAI empowers brands to generate diverse, high-quality creatives and videos at scale. This ensures the creative density platforms demand, helping marketers boost performance, reduce manual work, and stay ahead in the evolving digital landscape.”