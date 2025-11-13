Mondelez and Lotus Bakeries bring Biscoff to Indian consumers

Mondelez International has announced the launch of Biscoff in India through a partnership with Belgium-based Lotus Bakeries. As part of the collaboration, Mondelez India will manufacture, market, and distribute Biscoff locally, the first such partnership for Lotus Bakeries globally.
Dirk Van De Put, Chairman & CEO, Mondelez International, said, “When we announced our partnership with Lotus Bakeries last year, our vision was clear - to bring together two iconic snacking brands and create something truly special for Indian consumers. This collaboration marks an exciting step in strengthening our play in the premium cookie segment and reflects our commitment to introduce millions of Indians to the Biscoff® experience - one that is as unique as it is unforgettable.”
Jan Boone, CEO, Lotus Bakeries, said, “Our journey began in 1932 as a Belgian family business founded by my grandfather. Today, Lotus Bakeries is a globally recognised listed company still majority-owned by my family. Biscoff® is now enjoyed in 80 countries and produced on several continents. Our ambition is clear: to make Biscoff® the world’s number three cookie and a true global brand. India is essential to this vision, and we are delighted to partner with Mondelēz International, whose deep expertise, shared passion for excellence and proven success in the Indian market give us great confidence. I am excited to bring the unique taste and heritage of Biscoff® to millions of Indian consumers, while staying true to the heritage and values that have defined our Biscoff® brand for over 90 years!”
Samir Jain, President-India, Mondelez International, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Lotus Bakeries to bring their globally loved Biscoff® cookies, which are made in India, to our consumers. With our strong distribution network, marketing excellence, and deep consumer understanding, we are excited to make this international favourite a cookie of choice for Indian consumers. Biscoff® gives consumers an irresistibly caramelized, crunchy bite that perfectly complements their hot beverage of choice. It’s been a wonderful partnership with the Lotus Bakeries team over the last year to bring this to market.”
The product will be available across major retail and online platforms in five pack sizes, starting at ₹10. The rollout includes partnerships with hotels, airlines, and coffee chains to serve Biscoff® alongside beverages, and collaborations with quick-service restaurants to introduce the flavour in desserts.
The partnership extends Mondelez India’s presence in the premium cookie segment and marks a manufacturing milestone for Lotus Bakeries, integrating local production within its global network.