S4Capital’s Monks appoints Niranjan Singh as Head of Media for India

Monks, the digital and data-driven marketing unit of S4Capital plc, has appointed Niranjan Singh as Head of Media for Monks India, effective immediately.
In his new role, Singh is expected to lead the company’s media operations in India, focusing on data-driven innovation, developing integrated strategies and full-funnel capabilities to enhance client performance. He will work alongside Ketan Desai, Managing Director of Monks India, and Sandipan Bhattacharyya, India Head of Creative, as the company strengthens its digital marketing services in the region.
Commenting on Singh’s appointment, Fay Denis du Peage, SVP Media, Monks APAC, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Niranjan to the team. His experience and leadership will bring immense value as we strengthen our media capabilities in India and across the region, helping our clients unlock new growth through data, technology, and innovation.”
Niranjan Singh has nearly two decades of experience across India and Southeast Asia in media consulting, strategy, and transformation. He has worked with global brands including P&G, FrieslandCampina, Colgate-Palmolive, GSK, LEGO, Amazon Prime Video, NIVEA, Mercedes-Benz, Kraft Heinz, and Electrolux.
Singh previously held leadership roles at GroupM in India, Vietnam, and Indonesia, where he oversaw media strategies for key accounts such as P&G, FrieslandCampina, and Colgate-Palmolive.
Prior to Monks, Singh served as Head of Media for LEGO APAC & Amazon Prime Video SEA at IPG Initiative.
Speaking on his appointment, Niranjan Singh, said, “I'm excited to join Monks, the world's leading AI agency. The opportunity in India is to harness AI not just as a tool for efficiency, but as a catalyst for growth. I’m excited to work with our team at Monks to build next-gen media solutions that blend AI-driven precision with human creativity, ensuring our clients don't just keep pace with digital transformation, they lead it.”
Ketan Desai, added, “India is a critical growth market for Monks, with its scale, digital dynamism, and appetite for innovation. Niranjan’s deep expertise across India and Southeast Asia, combined with his proven ability to lead transformation for some of the world’s largest brands, makes him an ideal leader to strengthen our media practice in the region. His appointment underscores our commitment to investing in top-tier talent and delivering long-term value for clients in South Asia and beyond.”