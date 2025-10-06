Monks appoints Sonali Khanna as India Head - Business & Integration

Monks, the global digital and data-driven brand of S4Capital plc, has appointed Sonali Khanna as India Head for Business & Integration, effective immediately.
In her new role, Khanna is expected to lead business solutions, integration strategy, and big-idea thinking, working closely with Ketan Desai, Managing Director of Monks India. Her focus will be on accelerating growth, strengthening client partnerships, and scaling the brand’s integrated digital marketing solutions by combining capabilities in data, creative, media, and technology.
Khanna brings more than two decades of experience across multiple industries. She previously served as President and Branch Head at Lowe Lintas South and has held senior roles at MullenLowe Lintas Group, India, and Grey Worldwide. Her experience spans sectors including FMCG, e-commerce, luxury retail, telecommunications, and digital-first brands.
She has led brand transformations for clients such as Britannia, Tanishq, Zoya, Fastrack, Unilever (Fair & Lovely, Clinic Plus, Tresemmé), Flipkart, Swiggy, Unacademy, CultFit, MRF, TVS, ITC Dairy, Paper Boat, Reliance Trends, GSK, Dabur, and Nestlé.
Speaking on Khanna’s appointment, Ketan Desai, Managing Director of Monks India, said, "Sonali’s appointment marks an important step in our journey of building Monks India as a true partner for transformation. She brings a rare combination of strategic vision, empathetic leadership, and a deep understanding of what Indian brands need today. Her track record of driving growth across diverse categories will help us scale our integrated offering and strengthen our most important partnerships with both clients and our people."
Sonali Khanna, commenting on her new role, said, “In today’s tech-enriched business environment, clients are looking for strategic unlocks, disruptive creative thinking, and accelerated growth. Powered with a suite of global tools that offer AI-powered creativity, digital content, and tech-driven production workflows, Monks is uniquely positioned to bring big ideas to life through an integrated digital marketing model.”
“Clients can now scale their business using a platform-integrated approach, while minimising marketing and communication complexities. I’m really excited to be part of this movement that converges big-brand thinking with a digital-first ecosystem, and I look forward to leading this transformational journey of brands alongside the leadership team at Monks,” she added.