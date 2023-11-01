Moshi Moshi bags the social media mandate for Klub

Moshi Moshi has bagged the social media marketing mandate of the brand Klub, India's Revenue Financing platform which provides digital businesses with capital without having to dilute equity.
The mandate entails a social media marketing strategy to amplify and create social media campaigns and content strategies to build a brand voice.
Ishita Verma, Co-founder and COO at Klub said, “We are at an interesting juncture of our growth and having a strong digital personality is absolutely imperative. We are excited to leverage Moshi Moshi’s expertise to create a multitude of opportunities to enhance our brand and customer experience on our social media."
Speaking on the partnership, Rishav Dubey and Ajay Bothra, Founders of Moshi Moshi, said, “Moshi Moshi has always aimed at providing a value proposition to generate relevant, long-lasting, and captivating communication to all our clients. We will continue to deliver with the same zeal and commitment to put Klub, Imagine and Soundscape on top of their consumer digital scap