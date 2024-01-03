Motorla appoints T.M. Narasimhan as MD - Mobile Business Group

Motorola Mobility India has appointed T.M. Narasimhan as the Managing Director for Mobile Business Group - India.
Narasimhan will lead the India business, reporting to Prashanth Mani who will continue to be the head of Motorola’s Asia Pacific business.
Commenting on the new appointment Prashanth Mani, Executive Director - Motorola Asia Pacific, said, “As we continue our growth story in India, we are excited to welcome T.M. Narasimhan on board. India is a focus market for us in Asia pacific and has been seeing exponential growth over the past few years. We are confident that Narasimhan will play a pivotal role in leading the India team & elevating the business to even greater success.”
Sharing his excitement, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Mobile Business Group - India said: "I am excited to be a part of the Motorola family and look forward to contributing to the brand's growth journey in India. Motorola has been a pioneer in innovation and has been disrupting the smartphone market in India with its exceptional product strategy, innovative business model and brand prowess. I look forward to building upon the solid foundation that has been laid and taking the India business to new heights while consistently delivering on consumer experience and satisfaction.”
Narasimhan comes with extensive experience in sales operations, business & financial planning and P&L Management, having held various roles in FMCG, and consumer tech organizations like PepsiCo, Britannia & Samsung.