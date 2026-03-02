Motorola India appoints Ipshita Chowdhury as Marketing Head

Motorola has appointed Ipshita Chowdhury as its Marketing Head for India.
She succeeds Gagandeep Bedi, who has been elevated to the role of Asia Pacific Marketing Strategy and Operations Lead. Both Chowdhury and Bedi will report to Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, Asia Pacific, Motorola.
The leadership change is aimed at strengthening its operations in India while enhancing coordination across Asia Pacific markets.
Chowdhury has more than two decades of experience in marketing across the telecom, automobile and FMCG sectors. She has previously held leadership roles at Nokia, Microsoft, Philips Lighting and Valvoline Cummins.
Bedi, in his previous role, oversaw marketing operations in India and led the brand’s premium portfolio expansion and consumer engagement efforts. In his new position, he will work with regional leadership and country marketing heads to shape strategy and oversee operations across Asia Pacific markets.
Commenting on the appointments, Shivam Ranjan said, “India remains a critical growth market for us. Gagandeep has played a significant role in strengthening our brand foundation and driving consistent momentum. His expanded regional mandate will help us build stronger strategic cohesion across the Asia Pacific markets. Ipshita brings a sharp consumer understanding and deep cross-category experience, which will be valuable as we continue to scale our brand and deepen engagement in India.”
Speaking on her new role, Ipshita Chowdhury, Marketing Head, Motorola India, said, “Motorola is an iconic brand that stands for purposeful innovation and strong technology and design leadership. I am excited to join the team at a time when the brand is witnessing strong growth and momentum in India. I look forward to building meaningful consumer connections and further strengthening Motorola’s growth journey in the ever-evolving market.”