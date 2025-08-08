MP Morgan appoints Nikhil Singhal as Global Strategic Media Advisor

MP Morgan Capital, a Singapore-based strategy management and corporate advisory firm, has appointed Nikhil Singhal, Founder at Vigor Media Worldwide as a Global Strategic Media Advisor for its Middle East, London and Singapore operations.
According to the agency, this collaboration aims to leverage Nikhil Singhal's experience in public relations and image management to enhance MP Morgan Capital's corporate media services. With Nikhil Singhal on board, MP Morgan Capital is expected to strengthen its global presence and offer comprehensive media solutions to its clients.
Speaking on his appointment, Singhal said, "We are excited to partner with MP Morgan Capital, and I believe our collaboration will be a game-changer for Vigor Media Worldwide. This partnership will enable us to accelerate our plans to strengthen and increase our offerings to Indian and overseas clients.”
Dr. Manoj Prasad, CEO of MP Morgan Capital, noted, “I am excited to join hands with Vigor Media Worldwide, a rapidly growing PR agency with a strong global presence. My experience in leading global brands will help Vigor Media expand its footprint in the Middle East and Singapore, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success.”