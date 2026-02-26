MSM Unify names Nikhil Sharda as AVP - Brand & Marketing

MSM Unify has appointed Nikhil Sharda as Assistant Vice President - Brand & Marketing.
In his new role, Sharda will oversee brand design, marketing operations, digital and performance marketing, employer branding and global communications. He will work on strengthening its position among international education consultants and institutions.
Sharda has more than two decades of experience in brand strategy, digital marketing and communications. Prior to joining MSM Unify, he was AVP at The Marcom Avenue, where he handled marketing campaigns, B2B development projects and brand communication across sectors.
Earlier in his career, he worked with agencies including FrogIdeas (now Renaissance), Media Mantra, Scroll Mantra and AGL - Hakuhodo, focusing on digital strategy and brand positioning.
Commenting on the appointment, Sanjay Laul, Founder, MSM Unify, said, “We are delighted to welcome Nikhil to the MSM Unify leadership team. His deep understanding of brand ecosystems, digital integration and strategic storytelling aligns perfectly with our vision of building a globally recognised, student-first education platform. As we expand across markets, strong brand stewardship will be central to our growth journey.”
Nikhil Sharda added, “MSM Unify stands at a powerful intersection of technology, education, and global mobility. I look forward to building a cohesive and future-ready brand narrative that not only drives performance but also creates meaningful engagement across students, partners, and institutions worldwide.”