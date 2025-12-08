Multiplex association flags risks in Netflix–Warner Bros. deal

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has raised concerns about the potential impact of Netflix’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, stating that the deal could pose risks to India’s theatrical ecosystem. The association, which represents cinema operators across the country, said the consolidation may affect the availability of major studio releases in theatres and alter longstanding distribution patterns.
MAI stated that India’s exhibition sector relies on a continuous slate of global and domestic titles, with studios such as Warner Bros. contributing to the country’s release calendar for several years. The organisation said Netflix’s historical focus on streaming-first distribution raises questions about whether a merged entity would continue to prioritise theatrical releases.
The association added that changes in release strategies could affect revenues for exhibitors and disrupt broader economic activity linked to the cinema sector, including production, distribution, food and beverage services, and other ancillary industries.
Kamal Gianchandani, President of the Multiplex Association of India said, “The Indian theatrical market thrives on choice, scale, and cultural diversity. Warner Bros. has historically been a key partner to Indian cinemas, contributing consistently to our release calendar with successful global and local titles.
Cinemas in India are more than entertainment venues. They are cultural hubs and significant economic contributors. They support millions of livelihoods across production, distribution, exhibition, F&B, and ancillary services.
Netflix has consistently made it clear through its limited and highly restrictive approach to theatrical releases that it does not believe in the cinema-first model. If this acquisition proceeds, the risk is two-fold, a meaningful reduction in high-quality content for cinemas, and the potential for shortened or non-existent theatrical windows.
This would inevitably impact revenues, limit consumer choice, and weaken the broader ecosystem of film production, distribution, and exhibition in India. A consolidation of this magnitude warrants careful scrutiny. MAI will continue to highlight these concerns to regulatory authorities both in India and internationally.”
MAI said it would present its concerns to regulatory authorities in India and internationally as discussions around the acquisition continue.