Mumbai local train features Harmanpreet and Amanjot Kaur in place of ‘Ladies’ sign during WPL

Commuters travelling on Mumbai local trains in mid-January 2026 noticed a subtle change inside women’s compartments, where a familiar symbol was reworked to feature Indian cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur.
Both players were shown wearing Mumbai Indians jerseys, coinciding with the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL), in which they are representing the team. The placement did not carry logos, taglines or any campaign identifiers, relying instead on context and recognition.
Mumbai’s suburban trains are among the city’s most routine public spaces, marked by daily repetition.
The use of women’s compartments added to the contextual relevance of the placement. Instead of targeted messaging or digital segmentation, the audience was reached through physical space and everyday travel patterns.
For media and marketing observers, the sighting points to a shift in how sports figures and brands are appearing in public spaces. Visibility increasingly tends to be shaped through cultural placement rather than explicit promotion, allowing viewers to interpret the message on their own.