Myntra’s FY25 ad spend rises 25%, ad income climbs 28%

Myntra significantly boosted its marketing push in FY25, raising advertising and promotional expenses by 25% to Rs 2,105.3 crore from Rs 1,677.4 crore in FY24. The higher spend coincided with a 28% jump in advertising income, which rose to Rs 914.5 crore from Rs 712.3 crore, reports noted.
Overall, the online fashion platform’s revenue from operations grew 18% year-on-year to Rs 6,042.7 crore, compared with Rs 5,121.8 crore a year earlier. Net profit surged to Rs 548.3 crore in FY25, a sharp turnaround from Rs 30.9 crore in FY24.
Within services, logistics brought in Rs 2,918.9 crore, up 20% from the previous year, while marketplace services rose 16% to Rs 2,051.8 crore. Other operating revenues declined 20% to Rs 157.5 crore. The fashion platform also booked Rs 94.3 crore in other non-operating income, largely from royalties, taking total income to Rs 6,137 crore.
On the cost side, total expenses increased 11.7% to Rs 5,723.7 crore. Logistics costs rose 6.4% to Rs 1,999 crore, while employee benefit expenses fell 6.4% to Rs 748.8 crore.
The platform's parent company Flipkart also reported narrowing losses in FY25. Net loss declined 37% to Rs 1,494 crore, while revenue rose 14.4% to Rs 20,493 crore.