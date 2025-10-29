Myntra to host GlamStream Fest 2025 in Mumbai

Myntra has announced its upcoming event, GlamStream Fest 2025, scheduled to take place on November 16 at MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai. The festival aims to bring together fashion, beauty, music, and pop culture under one roof.
The first edition of GlamStream Fest is expected to showcase fashion and beauty brands, musical performances, and interactive experiences curated by creators and influencers. It is said to be designed as a large-scale cultural event reflecting India’s growing convergence of fashion and entertainment.
Speaking about the Festival, Sunder Balasubramanian, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Myntra, said, “Myntra GlamStream Fest is the next step in our journey of building India’s most vibrant fashion and beauty ecosystem. What began as a creator-led celebration has now evolved into a large-scale cultural experience where shoppers, creators, brands, and artists come together under one roof. It’s a space where fashion, music, and beauty collide, a true reflection of how India experiences style and self-expression today.”
The festival builds on the brand's earlier Creator Fest and aims to expand it into a broader lifestyle experience for a younger, fashion-conscious audience.
The event is expected to feature a performance by singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya, with additional artists expected to be announced soon.