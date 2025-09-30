Mythik names Kamalmeet Singh as CTO

Mythik has announced key leadership appointments in its product and technology teams, with Kamalmeet Singh taking the role of Chief Technology Officer.
Singh, who previously served as Principal Architect at Walmart and Senior Architect at Microsoft, brings experience in cloud architecture, enterprise-grade technology, and generative AI solutions. Singh began his career as a Tech Lead at Infosys.
The company also appointed Sachin Thapliyal as Founding Member and Chief Product Officer, and Nitin Pakhare as Head of Product Design. Thapliyal has previously led product initiatives at JioSaavn, MX Player, PayU, and Paytm, contributing to platforms with over 100 million monthly active users. Pakhare’s experience includes design leadership at Viacom18’s JioCinema (now JioHotstar), MX Player, Times Internet, and Yahoo Labs.
The three executives will oversee Mythik’s development of technology platforms for video, audio, and news content, with a focus on presenting Eastern mythology, history, and folktales to international audiences.
Each brings over two decades of experience in building and scaling large consumer-tech platforms, including multiple services with more than 100 million monthly active users. In their roles, they will direct the company’s product and technology strategy, aiming to integrate creative content with technical infrastructure and develop solutions to support global distribution of the company’s entertainment offerings.
Commenting on the appointments, Jason Kothari, Founder & CEO of Mythik, said, “Our product and technology leadership team represents decades of proven expertise across some of the most successful media-tech companies in India. Their experience in building entertainment platforms at scale, architecting global solutions, and creating engaging user experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to bring Eastern mythology, history, and folktales to audiences across the world in new and immersive ways.”