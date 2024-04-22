Nandini faces criticism for sponsoring Ireland and Scotland teams

The dairy brand Nandini, affiliated with the Karnataka Milk Federation, has decided to sponsor the cricket teams of Scotland and Ireland for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. According to MK Jagadish, the managing director of KMF, the teams will prominently display the 'Nandini' brand during the matches. This initiative aims to enhance the brand's global presence, especially in regions like the United States, Middle East, and Singapore, as stated by Jagdish.
However, this move has faced criticism from TV Mohandas Pai, the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Infosys, who questioned the decision in a post on X platform. Pai suggested that instead of sponsoring foreign teams, KMF should consider supporting local entities such as the Karnataka Ranji team, athletes, artists, or providing scholarships to underprivileged children. He pointed out that KMF's funds primarily come from Kannadiga taxpayers, subsidies, and budgetary investments, but they choose to spend on foreign teams with less recognition.
Why not sponsor the Karnataka Ranji team , Karnataka sports persons, Karnataka artists? Farmers children, scholarship for poor? Kmf is funded by Kannadiga tax papers money, subsidy and investments from budget but chooses to spend on foreign teams whom nobody knows! @siddaramaiah… https://t.co/i8DFYl3Pcl— Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) April 21, 2024
In response to Pai's criticism, KM Jagdish defended the sponsorship decision by highlighting that 85% of the federation's revenues directly benefit farmers in India.