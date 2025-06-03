NAOS India names Roshan Kunder Director – Marketing, Ecommerce & Modern Trade

NAOS India has appointed Roshan Kunder as Director – Marketing, Ecommerce & Modern Trade. In his new role, Kunder will be responsible for overseeing strategic initiatives across marketing, customer engagement, digital platforms, and retail operations.
His remit includes aligning the company’s digital operations across brands and developing a unified Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system to improve consumer interaction. He will also focus on shaping the retail presence of the company's brands across India, while ensuring continuity in their scientific positioning.
Kunder’s responsibilities will span efforts to streamline brand messaging, optimise customer experience across channels, and support the company’s retail and ecommerce objectives.
Speaking on his new role, Roshan Kunder, Director - Marketing, Ecommerce & Modern Trade said, "I am truly excited to take on this new challenge at NAOS India. The opportunity to further integrate our digital and physical strategies, while deepening our connection with consumers and highlighting the scientific innovation behind Bioderma, is incredibly motivating. I look forward to contributing to NAOS’s continued growth and success in the Indian market."