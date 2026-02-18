Napptix names Madhurima Bhattacharya as Regional Sales Head

Napptix has appointed Madhurima Bhattacharya as Regional Sales Head. She announced the move through a LinkedIn update.
In her new role, Bhattacharya will lead sales and revenue for the West region, with a focus on gaming-led advertising solutions and sustainable digital ad delivery. She will also drive revenue growth for Napptix’s proprietary ad hosting and serving platform, Wizora, which aims to reduce carbon emissions in digital advertising.
Prior to joining Napptix, Bhattacharya served as Associate Director at Lemma. Over the course of her career, she has worked across media, ad-tech and consumer brands, with stints at BBC News, BBC StoryWorks, mCanvas and BabyChakra.
Earlier in her career, she worked as Area Sales Manager at MTR Foods, managing sales operations across parts of western India, and also had a research stint at the Aerospace Department of IIT Kanpur.