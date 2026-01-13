Narratif launches influencer strategy consultancy platform in india

Narratif has launched in India as an influencer strategy consultancy and creator intelligence platform, positioning itself as a new entrant focused on long-term governance and planning in influencer marketing.
The firm was co-founded by Rushabh Deena Shah and Sarvesh Singh. The platform aims to address what it sees as gaps in how brands manage influencer marketing, particularly the reliance on short-term campaigns, multiple agencies and fragmented data.
The founding team at Narratif said, “Influencer marketing has grown faster than the systems managing it. Brands today spend heavily on creators but lack governance, consistency, and long-term strategic control. Narratif exists to change that, by helping brands own their narrative.”
The influencer marketing in India has expanded rapidly but continues to operate with an execution-led approach. Brands often rotate creators frequently, struggle to measure outcomes and lack long-term creator relationships, leading to inconsistent creative output and fragmented performance insights.
It is positioning itself as a strategic and technology-focused backbone rather than an execution agency, as the platform said.
Its services are aimed at organisations that use influencers at scale across sectors such as FMCG, beauty, retail, e-commerce, fintech, electronics, OTT and travel. It is targeting enterprises that require consistency and oversight across multiple markets, agencies and platforms.
“We are not building another influencer agency,” the team said. “We are building the systems, intelligence, and strategic thinking that will define the next decade of influence in India and beyond.”
It plans to work with consumer brands in India and collaborate with execution agencies, with an eye on expanding into the Middle East and Southeast Asia.