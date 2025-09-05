National Group appoints Harshdeep Singh as Head of Brand & Marketing

National Group, a business conglomerate, has announced the appointment of Harshdeep Singh as its Head of Brand and Marketing.
In his new role, Singh is expected to lead brand strategy, digital marketing, and consumer engagement to strengthen the group’s presence across its diverse business verticals.
In his most recent role, Singh led marketing for Droom, a unicorn in the used automobiles space. He brings over a decade of experience across marketing, digital transformation and growth strategy.
Speaking on his appointment, Singh said, “National Group is at an exciting phase of growth, and I am thrilled to lead the brand and marketing function at such a pivotal time. My focus will be on building a strong, future-ready brand presence and driving measurable impact for the Group.”
Before Droom, Singh headed marketing at Veera Health, focusing on brand growth and lead management. Singh also held the role of Head of Digital Marketing at Emaar India, driving campaigns for residential and commercial projects and strengthening digital presence.
His earlier career includes leadership positions at Cheil India as Group Head of Social Media, at JLL as Social Media Manager, and at Tata Consultancy Services as Social Media Lead, where he managed corporate channels and executed digital campaigns.