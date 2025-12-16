Naturals Salon names Sreeleela as brand ambassador

Naturals Salons has named actor Sreeleela as its brand ambassador.
Commenting on the association, K Veena, Founder of Naturals Salons, said, “Our earlier brand faces - Genelia D’Souza, Kareena Kapoor and Dipika Pallikal - have each represented important phases of our purpose-driven journey. As we look ahead, we wanted someone young, energetic and aspirational who resonates strongly with Gen Zs and millennials. Sreeleela perfectly fits this vision. Her growing popularity in the PAN India movies and her foray into Hindi films will help us connect with a wider audience across India as we scale aggressively.”
Veena said the brand’s growth strategy remains focused on India. “Our focus is on building depth and scale within India. The vision of creating 1,000 entrepreneurs and thousands of skilled jobs is rooted in the belief that the country itself offers immense growth potential for structured, high-quality service brands,” she said.
Sreeleela added, “Naturals represents a brand with a purpose beyond beauty. It stands for opportunity, aspiration and livelihoods. Being part of a brand that is enabling opportunities for hundreds of entrepreneurs, creating employment for thousands of stylists, and serving millions of customers is truly meaningful.”