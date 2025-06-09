Nature’s Basket appoints Tanushree Rao as Head of Marketing

Tanushree Rao has been appointed Head of Marketing at Nature’s Basket, the premium grocery and lifestyle retail brand. She announced her new role via a post on LinkedIn.
Rao most recently served as Associate Vice President at WPP, where she held roles for over three years, beginning as Senior Business Director in May 2022 before being elevated in June 2024. She exited the company in May 2025.
Prior to her time at WPP, she was Business Director at OLIVER Agency, working on U-Studio at Unilever. Rao also led marketing efforts at Coccoon Beauty, overseeing both the Coccoon and Captain Zack brands.
Earlier in her career, she served as Creative Strategy Head at Digitalhathi, and held positions at The Communication Council and L’Oréal India.
Rao brings over a decade of experience in brand strategy, creative leadership, and marketing across consumer goods and retail sectors.