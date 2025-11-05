Nazara Technologies refreshes brand identity

Nazara Technologies Limited has introduced a new brand identity, marking what the company describes as its evolution toward building immersive and emotionally engaging gaming environments.
According to the company, the new visual identity features an ‘N’ shaped as a magic wand casting three ascending stars, symbolising imagination, creativity and the expansive potential of gaming as a form of expression. The new tagline, “Enter. Magic.”, is intended to reflect the company’s emphasis on creative storytelling and collaborative play.
Nitish Mittersain, joint managing director and chief executive officer of Nazara Technologies, said: “Nazara began with a dream to create meaningful experiences for gamers and creators. Over the last 25 years, that dream has grown into India’s largest gaming ecosystem, powered by thousands of passionate minds and millions of players. Our new identity reflects both our journey and our future.”
According to the company, the revised brand framework aligns with its ongoing focus on developing original intellectual property, expanding community engagement through live operations, supporting emerging game studios, and extending its international presence. The rollout will take place across digital platforms, products, and media properties over the coming months.