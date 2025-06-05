Neeraj Bassi rejoins Ogilvy India as Head of Consulting & Strategic Planning (North)

Neeraj Bassi has rejoined Ogilvy India as the head of its Consulting practice and will also serve as the head of Strategic Planning for Ogilvy India (North). He will be based at the company’s Gurugram office.
Ogilvy Consulting focuses on addressing three key strategic business areas globally: growth and innovation, business design, and digital transformation. The practice integrates capabilities across brand strategy, customer engagement and commerce, partnerships, public relations, and influence.
Bassi brings 28 years of experience in the industry. Before rejoining Ogilvy, he was Chief Growth Officer at Cheil X, the specialist division of Cheil SWA. He has also held senior roles including Chief Strategy Officer at Publicis, Havas, and Cheil India. Bassi began his career in 1997 with McCann Erickson and has worked internationally with JWT in Dubai. He previously worked at Ogilvy until 2015, serving as President of Strategic Planning at the Gurugram office.
Talking about the appointment, Prem Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy India said, "'Neeraj is back in Ogilvy'. That's a feeling that many of us in Ogilvy have been wishing for quite some time. I have always admired Neeraj. He is one of the finest strategic minds in the country.
His rich experience across consulting, advertising and driving growth make him one of the rare few who excel at intersecting consumer x culture x brand x business x modern media landscape to deliver business impact and transformation. There couldn't have been anyone better to lead and launch the Ogilvy Consulting practice and drive excellence of the strategic planning function for Ogilvy India (North), Neeraj will make us sharper, stronger and sweeter.”