Neeraj Chopra joins Athletics Kids Cup as official ambassador

Athletics Kids Cup has joined hands with Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra as the official ambassador and advisor, lending his support to inspire the next generation. With his involvement, the Athletics Kids Cup aims to leave a lasting impact on both individual lives and the broader community.
"The Athletics Kids Cup is a project close to my heart, and I’m proud to be part of it. Come, join us, and help make it a success!", said Chopra
Chopra will act as an ambassador and help to promote the initiative. The main aim is to encourage schools to organise local competitions.
‘We are very happy and proud that Neeraj is working with us on the development of the Athletics Kids Cup. His commitment and dedication give us an extra boost and motivation towards our vision of moving the kids in India,’ says Daniel Schenker, CEO of Dspowerparts.
‘With Athletics Kids Cup we want to help create a platform for the next generation to fall in love with sports while building healthy habits. And who better than Neeraj to be a role model to the children and an expert advisor for the program. We’re excited to see the program grow with this partnership,’ says Matthias Schacke, Head India Service Company, UBS.