Neha Gulati joins Nestlé as Head of Marketing for Dairy

Nestlé has appointed Neha Gulati as the head of marketing for its dairy category. Gulati announced the move in a LinkedIn post, reflecting on her five-year tenure at Coca-Cola. “After incredible 5 years with Coca-Cola, filled with challenging projects, rewarding experiences, and the privilege of working alongside some truly inspiring leaders and colleagues, I’m excited to share that I’ve joined Nestlé as Marketing Head – Dairy,” she wrote.
Gulati expressed gratitude to her mentors and colleagues at Coca-Cola, including Sanket Ray, Arnab Roy, Greishma Singh, Sundeep Bajoria, Tish Condeno, Rahul Kumar, and Kaushik Prasad, for their support and guidance. “Your leadership, mentorship, and unwavering support have been pivotal to my growth. The impact you’ve had on me has been truly profound,” she said.
In her new role, Gulati aims to focus on growth, innovation, and tackling challenges in the dairy ready-to-drink sector.
Gulati began her career as an analyst at Axis Risk Consulting and PwC India before moving to Reliance Industries as a general manager. She later joined Airtel as a regional distribution manager and was promoted to national marketing manager.
At Coca-Cola, Gulati held various positions, starting as an area marketing manager and rising to senior brand manager. Her experience spans brand marketing, customer insights, innovation, internal marketing, service marketing, and sales and distribution.