NeoNiche onboards AWS' Sheraz Hasan to leadership board

NeoNiche Integrated Solutions, a full-service experiential marketing firm, has appointed Sheraz Hasan, former Head of Marketing for Amazon Web Services across Asia Pacific and Japan, to its leadership board.
Hasan brings experience in global marketing and go-to-market strategy, having spent about a decade at AWS. In his previous role here, he worked on marketing operations across the Asia-Pacific and India regions.
Speaking on Hasan’s appointment, Prateek N. Kumar, CEO and founder, NeoNiche, said, “Sheraz has a rare combination of large-scale platform marketing experience and deep expertise in the APJ and India markets. His insights on Account-based marketing (ABM), ecosystem coverage and scaling into new regions will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth.”
Speaking on his new role, Sheraz Hasan said, “NeoNiche is poised to redefine its category. I am excited to contribute my experience in building global marketing engines to help capture this opportunity and achieve hyper-growth. Success in today's landscape requires a nuanced understanding of both global scalability and key regional dynamics, particularly in high-potential markets like ASEAN."
The marketing firm said the appointment reflects its focus on expanding its leadership as it works across technology and consumer-facing brands in multiple markets.