NeoNiche expands to East India, begins operations in Kolkata

NeoNiche Integrated Solutions, a full-service experiential marketing firm, has announced its strategic expansion into East India, starting with Kolkata. The move marks a renewed focus on regional markets as demand grows for culturally anchored brand experiences.
“Our presence across India has shown us the power of regional storytelling. East India and Kolkata in particular, offers a vibrant platform to blend culture with creativity, and tradition with technology,” said Prateek N Kumar, founder and CEO of NeoNiche. “We see this as a strategic opportunity to co-create experiences that are rooted in the local context but delivered with global precision.”
The company plans to design and deliver a range of formats, including large-scale cultural festivals, public-private forums, government-led development programmes, community-based initiatives, and high-impact business events. These will be supported by its proprietary platforms, AI-driven tools, and experiential design capabilities.
The eastern expansion also aims to facilitate cross-border collaborations, particularly with neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Bhutan. The company described the region as a critical link in its broader national and regional strategy.
NeoNiche brings experience in integrated marketing, working across sectors including technology, BFSI, government, healthcare, and consumer brands. Its East India entry will see the deployment of its full-stack service model with a renewed regional intent.