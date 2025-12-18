NeoNiche readies event tech platform NeoFlo for India’s DPDP compliance

NeoNiche Integrated Solutions announced that its event technology platform, NeoFlo, is now aligned with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.
This approach integrates data privacy into the event workflow, allowing brands to manage consent, control access, and securely handle attendee information across multiple locations. This ensures that marketing teams meet DPDP requirements while minimizing operational and compliance risks during large-scale events.
As India’s DPDP framework shifts from policy to implementation, advertising agencies and brands are re-evaluating how they collect and manage consumer data during events and on-ground campaigns.
Live events often gather personal data through registrations, QR scans, check-ins, contests, and post-event follow-ups. Under the DPDP Act, handling this data involves strict legal obligations, making it a shared responsibility among agencies, event partners, and technology vendors.
Prateek N. Kumar, Founder and CEO of NeoNiche Integrated Solutions, said, “Experiential marketing operates in real time, often across multiple locations and partners. DPDP changes the rules of the game. It is no longer enough to collect data efficiently; it must be collected and managed responsibly. NeoFlo was built to bring that structure into everyday event operations. Creativity will always be at the heart of experiential marketing, but going forward, how responsibly a brand handles consumer data will matter just as much.”