NeoNiche announces Nikkhil Sharma as Regional Director North

Nikkhil Sharma has been appointed Regional Director, North, where he will be responsible for leading strategy, ideation, and structural planning as part of a broader organisational shift.
With over 15 years of experience in experiential marketing, Sharma has worked with agencies such as Encompass (WPP Group), Innocean Worldwide, and Shobiz Havas. At Shobiz Havas, he played a role in developing the agency’s automobile vertical and led campaigns for brands including Hyundai, Kia, Audi, Honda, and Mahindra. He was also involved in setting up a dedicated experiential marketing team and contributed to client relationship management and business development.
“Nikkhil Sharma brings a rare combination of strategic depth, creative vision, and a strong command over experiential marketing. His ability to build verticals from the ground up and foster long-standing brand relationships speaks volumes about his leadership. What truly sets Nikkhil apart is his deep expertise in the automobile segment, an industry that demands precision, innovation, and consistency. As we look to accelerate our growth in the North, I’m confident that his experience and energy will play a transformative role in shaping new opportunities for NeoNiche’s says Prateek N Kumar, Founder and CEO at NeoNiche Integrated Solutions.
“What really drew me to NeoNiche was the inspiring vision of leadership and the clear potential for growth. There was something about the energy and direction that just clicked with me. NeoNiche leadership self-driven and visionary approach really stood out, it gave me the confidence and motivation to take on the role of North Head. I’m excited to be part of this journey and contribute to what we’re building together” says Nikkhil Sharma, Regional Director North at NeoNiche Integrated Solutions.