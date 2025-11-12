Neterwala Group introduces new brand identity

The Neterwala Group, a family-owned industrial enterprise, has introduced a new brand identity reflecting its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and human-centric growth.
The refreshed identity marks the group’s evolution as a high-tech manufacturing and engineering leader, aiming to combine global ambitions with responsible business practices.
At the centre of the new identity is a dot symbol, representing focus, connectedness, and forward movement. The group said the design language uses interconnected dots to signify collaboration and momentum, embodying its vision of progress built on shared purpose.
Guided by its purpose of 'Touching lives positively through technology,' the brand, in an official statement, said it continues to leverage advanced technologies to serve critical industries while expanding globally.
Anosh Neterwala, Vice Chairman of Neterwala Group, said, “This new identity is more than a visual change; it’s a reflection of our purpose. We are building a future where technology uplifts lives, sustainability drives progress, and our global ambitions are rooted in care, integrity, and innovation.”