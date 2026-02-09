Netflix India elevates Rekha Rane to Director - Films & Series Marketing

Rekha Rane has been elevated to Director - Films and Series Marketing at Netflix India. She announced the development in a post on LinkedIn.
Announcing her elevation, Rane wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Director, Films and Series Marketing at Netflix India.”
Rane has been with Netflix for nearly a decade. Most recently, she served as Head - Brand and Slate Marketing, where she led brand and slate marketing efforts for the India market. Before that, she was Manager, Original Films and Series Marketing, overseeing marketing strategies for several Indian titles. She earlier worked as Lead, Product Discovery and Promotion, and as Manager, Marketing, handling integrated campaigns and content promotion.
Prior to joining Netflix, Rane worked at Amazon for over three years in brand marketing roles, including leading national and regional campaigns and contributing to the launch of Prime Video India. She has also held marketing roles at Reliance Brands Ltd., and began her career with Orange in the UK in retail sales and management.