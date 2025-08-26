Netflix issues guidelines on generative AI use in content production

Netflix has released a comprehensive set of guidelines for the use of generative AI (GenAI) in its global content productions, outlining when and how such tools can be responsibly deployed. The framework is aimed at filmmakers, production partners, and vendors and emphasises transparency, data security and respect for talent rights, the platform stated.
The guidance provides production teams with a structured approach to assess proposed AI applications. While many low-risk cases may not require legal review, any use involving final deliverables, talent likeness, personal data, or third-party intellectual property must be escalated for written approval.
Core guiding principles
Netflix asks its partners to evaluate AI use cases against five key principles:
- AI outputs must not replicate or substantially recreate copyrighted material or unowned likenesses.
- Tools must not store, reuse, or train on the platform’s production inputs or outputs.
- Whenever possible, generative tools should operate in enterprise-secured environments.
- AI-generated material should be considered temporary and excluded from final deliverables unless cleared.
- GenAI should not be used to replace or generate talent performances or union-covered work without consent.
If a use case meets all these criteria, simply informing the platform contact may be sufficient. However, uncertainty or exceptions require escalation and approval.
Use cases requiring written approval
The guidelines specify scenarios where written consent is always necessary:
- Data Use: AI tools must not be fed unreleased Netflix assets, scripts, images, or personal information such as cast or crew data without explicit clearance. Training models on third-party materials also requires legal rights.
- Creative Output: AI should not be used to generate key story elements such as main characters or central visual designs without approval. Referencing copyrighted works, public figures, or estate-controlled likenesses is restricted.
- Talent & Performance: Digital replicas or significant alterations to performances, including changes in delivery or emotional tone, need documented consent and compliance with union rules.
- Ethics & Representation: AI-generated content should not mislead audiences, fabricate events, or displace union-represented work without agreements in place.
Confidentiality and data protection
To safeguard sensitive production data, the platform recommends using AI tools covered by its enterprise agreements, which prevent training or resale of inputs. Even then, the use of talent likeness, unreleased footage, or confidential materials must be escalated for approval.
Final output vs. Temporary media
The guidance distinguishes between temporary AI-generated mockups and material appearing in final deliverables. While exploratory use during creative development is permitted, any AI-generated visual, audio, or text element that reaches the screen, whether foreground or background, may trigger clearance requirements.
Talent enhancement considerations
Special provisions apply when AI is used to digitally enhance or replicate performances. Consent is required for digital replicas, with exceptions only in limited contexts such as reshoots, safety-related depictions or scenarios where the performer is unrecognisable. Standard post-production alterations (e.g., continuity fixes, cosmetic adjustments, sound clarity) remain permissible. It also directs that AI-trained models for talent manipulation must be production-specific and never reused across projects without consent.
Vendor and workflow oversight
When production partners work with vendors employing custom AI workflows, each component must meet the platform's requirements for data protection, consent and creative integrity. The same standards apply regardless of whether work is conducted in-house or outsourced.