Netflix’s ad business hits 190 Million monthly active viewers worldwide

Netflix has announced updates to its global advertising business as it enters its fourth year, introducing new measurement metrics and ad technology tools.
As part of a new measurement framework, the streamer has introduced Monthly Active Viewers (MAV), defined as members who have watched at least one minute of ads per month, multiplied by the average household viewership. It said its ads now reach more than 190 million MAVs globally.
The company explained that the shift from profile-based measurement to viewer-based metrics provides a more accurate count of actual audiences. “Our move to viewers means we can give a more comprehensive count of how many people are actually on the couch, enjoying our can’t-miss series, films, games and live events with friends and family,” the company said.
In its latest ad tech updates, the company has expanded advanced demographic targeting to include education, marital status, and household income. It has also grown its partnership with LiveRamp for first-party data activation in 10 markets and introduced in-market audience segments for advertisers to reach users exploring categories like luxury vehicles, travel, and dining.
A planning API is also being tested to help agencies identify audiences in real time, with global availability expected in 2026.
The platform is also testing new interactive video ad formats in the US and Canada, designed to tailor creative elements based on viewing behaviour. These will be rolled out globally by Q2 2026.
The company said it operates its in-house ad tech platform, the Netflix Ads Suite, across all 12 ad-supported markets. It has also extended its programmatic offerings to include Amazon, AJA, Google Display & Video 360, The Trade Desk, and Yahoo DSP, while partnering with over 50 global ad measurement firms.
The company said it has started testing dynamic ad insertion (DAI) with WWE Raw and SmackDown and plans to offer DAI during the upcoming NFL Christmas Gameday in six countries, including the US, UK, Brazil, and Germany. The feature will expand across more live titles in 2026, enabling localized and personalized ads during live events.
The company most recently added a ‘Moments’ feature that lets members save favourite scenes from shows and films.