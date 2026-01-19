Netflix and Sony Pictures sign global Pay-1 film licensing deal

Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment have signed a global Pay-1 licensing agreement that will bring Sony’s feature films to Netflix after their theatrical and home entertainment release windows.
Under the exclusive multi-year deal, Sony Pictures Entertainment films will stream on Netflix globally. The rollout will begin later this year as rights in individual territories become available, with full global availability expected in early 2029.
As part of the agreement, the streaming platform will also license select Sony feature films and television library titles.
The streaming platform already holds Pay-1 rights to Sony films in several markets, including the United States, Germany and parts of Southeast Asia.
Speaking on the partnership, Lauren Smith, Vice President of Licensing and Programming Strategy at Netflix, said, “Our members all over the world love movies and giving them exclusive access to Sony’s much-loved films adds incredible value to their subscriptions. Sony’s impressive slate of iconic film franchises like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and originals like Anyone But You have been popular with our U.S. audience and now we’re excited to expand that offering to our members all around the world.”
Paul Littmann, Executive Vice President of Global Distribution at Sony Pictures Television, added, “Our partnership with Netflix has always been incredibly valuable. This new Pay-1 deal takes that partnership to the next level and reinforces the enduring appeal of our theatrical releases to Netflix’s global audience. It also further underscores the strength of our independence and unique ability to create meaningful opportunities that benefit our creative stakeholders, consumers, and world-class partners.”
Sony titles expected to stream on Netflix under the new deal include The Nightingale, starring Dakota and Elle Fanning; Sony Pictures Animation’s Buds; Nintendo’s live-action The Legend of Zelda; Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse; and a series of Beatles films directed by Sam Mendes.