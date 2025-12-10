Network Advertising bags creative duties for Bajaj Consumer Care’s Coconut Oil, Amla, and Gulabjal brands

Network Advertising has bagged the creative mandate for Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.’s Coconut Oil, Amla, and Gulabjal brands after a multi-agency pitch.
Under this mandate, the agency will lead Strategy and Creative Communication across key mass-media platforms, including TV, Print and OOH. The assignment is strategically significant as Bajaj prepares to strengthen its presence in coconut oil and amla oil, both highly competitive and deeply penetrated categories, where creating distinctiveness is critical for growth.
Speaking about the win, Vinod Nair, Managing Director, Network Advertising, said, “This is an exciting and sharply defined strategic task. We are partnering with Bajaj at a point where they aim to build a strong challenger position in mature categories with deeply established consumer preferences. Our approach will be rooted in cultural insight, clear brand framing, and distinctive storytelling – so the brands stand out meaningfully in these crowded spaces.”
Sanath R Pulikkal, CMO, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, said, "What stood out in Network Advertising’s pitch was their energy, the camaraderie and, most importantly, their fresh and unconventional perspective. Coconut & Amla oils are extremely competitive, highly penetrated categories, and we needed a partner who could challenge the norms. We believe Network’s strategic thinking and creative clarity will help us build a stronger presence for our brands.”