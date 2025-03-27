Neutrogena ropes in Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassador

Neutrogena, the skincare brand today unveiled its new brand, philosophy ‘Beauty To A Science’, onboarding Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as its newest brand ambassador in India. At the ‘Beauty with No Compromise’ event held in Mumbai.
Commenting on the brand’s new proposition, ‘Beauty with a Science’, Manoj Gadgil, Business Unit Head, Essential and Skin Health & beauty and VP Marketing, Kenvue said, “At Neutrogena, we aim to democratize skincare and empower consumers with the knowledge to make informed choices without unnecessary trade-offs or compromises. By innovating and rethinking what is possible, Neutrogena® has consistently created superior beauty experiences backed by science. The launch of Hydro Boost Sunscreen is another example of advanced formulations delivering powerful results and efficacy.
"In this journey, we are delighted to onboard Shraddha Kapoor as our new brand ambassador for Neutrogena. Shraddha represents everything we stand for, real beauty, authenticity, and trust”, he further added.
On joining the brand, Kapoor shared, “I am thrilled to partner with Neutrogena, a brand that I have used. For me, beauty and skincare should be simple yet effective and backed by science. I’m excited to join Neutrogena in its mission to empower women to make informed choices with no compromises.