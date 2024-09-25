Industry professionals launch new digital agency, itch

A new digital agency named itch has been launched by three industry professionals. The agency's focus is on producing work that ignites curiosity and leaves a lasting impression.
“Our goal with itch is not just to do different things but to do things differently, we're at a point where people are saturated with overt messaging, so we’re constantly asking ourselves, how can we deliver a message that doesn’t feel like one? It’s about crafting stories that people want to engage with where the creative work doesn’t scream ‘ad.’” said Naman, co-founder and Creative Director at itch.
“At itch, it’s as much about the people as it is about the brands. We're building an ecosystem that fosters bold ideas, nurtures talent, and challenges norms. Agility is key in today’s market, where brands seek more than just surface-level marketing, and hence quick adapting becomes essential.” Apoorva, co-founder, who spearheads Growth & Talent at itch, explained how the itch community operates
“Running an agency is a delicate balance between structure and freedom. We wanted to bring a level of process that makes it easier for creativity to thrive, allowing our team to execute bold ideas efficiently and consistently. Our approach is all about making things work smarter, not harder.” On the operational front, Surbhi, co-founder and Operations Lead emphasised