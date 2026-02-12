New India Abroad names Bhabani Prasad Das as Chief Business Officer

New India Abroad has appointed Bhabani Prasad Das as its Chief Business Officer, as announced on Thursday.
Das brings nearly two decades of experience in media sales and brand strategy. In his new role, he will oversee global advertising sales across digital, Connected TV (CTV) and branded content. He will also lead strategic alliances and intellectual property development for the network.
The appointment comes as the platform expands its presence among the Indian diaspora across North America, Europe and the Middle East.
Commenting on the appointment, the leadership at new India Abroad said, "Bhabani’s track record in scaling media properties and his deep understanding of the digital ecosystem make him the ideal leader to steer our business operations. His expertise will be instrumental in connecting global brands with our diverse and affluent diaspora audience."
Das previously served as National Head of Digital Branded Content & IP at Republic Media Network. During his tenure, the company reported 120% revenue growth tied to initiatives including the R Digital Round Table and national summits. He has also held roles at ABP Digital and Times Internet Limited.
As Chief Business Officer, Das will focus on monetising the platform’s multi-platform offerings, which include a weekly digital newspaper, daily newsletters, and video and podcast content in English, Hindi, Punjabi and Gujarati.
Speaking on appointment, Bhabani Prasad Das said, "I am thrilled to join New India Abroad and lead the business strategy for a platform that holds such cultural and informational significance for the global Indian community. The diaspora is no longer just a donor or an immigrant group; they are the deciders of the future. My goal is to build a world-class business framework that reflects their influence and provides brands with a trusted, high-engagement bridge to this community."