NEWME brings 60-minute delivery service in Bengaluru

Fast fashion brand NEWME has launched its quick commerce delivery service, NEWME Zip with an aim to deliver orders within 60 minutes. Bengaluru becomes the second city to experience this, after a pilot in Delhi-NCR, where the brand operates on a 90-minute window.
The service leverages a network of city-wide dark stores. According to the brand, over 1,500 styles will be available for rapid delivery in Bengaluru. Early trials reportedly achieved delivery within 30 to 60 minutes, including during high-traffic periods.
The initiative is part of the brand’s broader omnichannel strategy, which includes 14 physical stores and a digital presence. It has focused on aligning its operations with evolving consumer expectations around speed and convenience.
“Gen Z is clear in what they want—style that’s current, access that’s instant, and experiences that feel personal,” said Sumit Jasoria, Co-founder & CEO, NEWME. “The overwhelming response to our pilot confirmed that. Fast fashion can’t afford to be slow. With NEWMe Zip and a promise of under-60-minute delivery in Bengaluru, we’re building on what worked, pushing boundaries, and setting new benchmarks in fashion-tech innovation.”
The brand plans to scale its dark store footprint in the city in response to demand, and is already gearing up to bring this service to Mumbai and Hyderabad in the coming months.