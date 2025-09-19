Consumer Affairs Ministry removes mandatory Ad requirement for MRP revisions

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has removed the rule that required companies to publish newspaper advertisements when revising maximum retail prices (MRPs) after tax changes.
Until now, Rule 18(3) of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, mandated manufacturers and importers to advertise price changes in two newspapers. Under the new notification issued on September 18, this requirement has been dropped.
The official notification reads, “By virtue of powers vested under Rule 33 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, the central government has decided to waive off the requirement in Rule 18(3) to issue an advertisement, about revised prices in two newspapers by manufacturers and importers.”
Instead, businesses only need to issue circulars to wholesalers and retailers and send copies to the Director, Legal Metrology (centre), and state controllers.
The ministry also clarified that, for goods manufactured before September 22, 2025, companies may use stickers to show revised prices, but it is not mandatory. The original printed MRP must remain visible. Existing packaging material can be used until March 31, 2026, or until stocks run out. Price corrections may be made using stamping, stickers, or online printing.
It also states that declaring revised unit sale prices on unsold stock or unused packaging is optional. The statement notes that, "manufacturers/packers/ importers/ their representatives may declare the revised unit sale price
voluntarily, if they so desire."
The changes were made under Rule 33 of the Legal Metrology Rules, following the latest GST 2.0 (Tax reforms) announcement.