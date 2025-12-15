NEXad launches platform to convert social post into CTV ads

NEXad, an adtech platform operated by Huella Services, has launched a new product called SocialSync, which allows brands to convert existing social media posts into interactive connected TV (CTV) ads.
According to the company, the platform can turn content already published on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, X and Snapchat into full-screen CTV creatives in under two hours. The process does not require new shoots, edits or additional production assets.
Commenting on the launch, Karan Khanna, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Huella Services, “Brands spend weeks, sometimes months, building CTV creatives. And somewhere in that madness, great ideas lose momentum. So we asked ourselves a very simple question: Why can’t the content brands are already creating become TV-ready instantly? Nexad’s SocialSync is the solution for brands and it is the most disruptive creative breakthrough on CTV.”
The company said the platform is intended to address several challenges, including faster turnaround times, reuse of existing creative assets, support for time-sensitive campaigns, and extending social media content to CTV formats. It also allows paid and organic social videos to be adapted for interactive television advertising.
Khanna said the product is aimed at linking social media content with CTV distribution. “SocialSync pushes NEXad into a groundbreaking new space of creative intelligence, finally bridging two worlds, Social-native + CTV scale, that have always worked in silos. This is speed without compromise. Your storytelling no longer has to pause because a TV asset isn’t ready. Your hardest-working social content can now live where attention is deepest, the living room,” he said.