Nexus Select Mall Management appoints Shonali Shetty as VP - Digital & Branding

Nexus Select Mall Management has appointed Shonali Shetty as Vice President - Digital & Branding.
On her appointment, Shetty wrote, “I’m looking forward to working closely with CEO Dalip Sehgal, CMO Nishank Joshi, and the entire Nexus team to build the future of retail together!”
With nearly two decades of experience, before joining her new company, Shetty held leadership roles across real estate, financial services, and media. At Godrej Capital, she worked for over five years, most recently as Head of Portfolio Diversity, and earlier as Head of Growth Marketing and Head of Marketing.
Before that, she led marketing at The Wadhwa Group for more than three years and handled media planning and buying at Godrej Properties. Her earlier career includes nearly seven years with Reliance Group as Chief Manager - Media, followed by roles in media investments at Mindshare India and sales at Planman Consulting.