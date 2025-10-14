Nicky Singh joins Vianaar as Associate Director of Marketing

Vianaar, a luxury real estate brand, has announced the appointment of Nicky Singh as the Associate Director of Marketing. Most recently, she served as a Senior Vice President at Lintas Live.
In her new role, Singh is expected to lead the company’s communications strategy and creative branding, focusing on customer engagement, high-value experience curation, and brand positioning. She brings over two decades of experience across the luxury lifestyle, real estate, hospitality, travel, aviation, automobile, and destination marketing sectors.
Speaking in her appointment, Singh said, “Vianaar is a brand I have long admired for its strong design ethos, seamless ownership experience, and commitment to sustainable living. I’m excited to contribute to its evolution as a global luxury lifestyle brand, building narratives that speak to a discerning, experience-driven audience.”
Varun Napal, Founder of Vianaar, added, “We are delighted to welcome Nicky into the Vianaar family. Her strategic mindset, creativity, and in-depth understanding of the luxury consumer make her a valuable addition to our leadership team. As we grow across geographies, her vision will play a vital role in shaping how the world experiences both Vianaar and The Blue Kite brand.”