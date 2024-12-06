Nihir Parikh resigns as Nykaa Fashion CEO

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, announced on 5 December that Nihir Parikh, the CEO of Nykaa Fashion, has resigned. Parikh has been immediately relieved of his duties, the company confirmed.
Parikh had been associated with Nykaa for nearly a decade, holding several key leadership positions. He joined as Chief Strategy Officer in 2015 before becoming Chief Business Officer in 2016, a role he held for five years. In 2021, he was appointed CEO of NykaaMan and Head of Retail. He became CEO of NykaaFashion.com in 2023 while continuing to oversee NykaaMan.
In a regulatory filing to stock exchanges, the company stated, “Nihir Parikh, CEO-NykaaFashion.com and a senior management personnel of the company, has tendered his resignation, on account of personal commitments. The resignation will be effective the close of business hours of 5 December 2024.”